Mogol at Affari: “I am a candidate for the Nobel for literature, I didn’t expect it”

The news is now official, after it was confirmed by the artist himself last night, during the presentation of the book “The power of the dead” by Giulio Caporaso. Great star of the event, held as part of the Più Libri Più Liberi exhibition at the Nuvola in Rome, Mogul in fact, in response to the presenter’s question, the journalist Rita Pennarola declared: “It’s true, they nominated me for the Nobel Prize for Literature”.

Asked by Affaritaliani.it, the author responded with great enthusiasm. But also sincerity: “I honestly didn’t expect it, I was nominated by the Ministry of Culture, Foreign Affairs, the Dante Alighieri society, the Siae and the Pistoletto foundation. It’s a real honor for me.”

And about his feelings about a possible victory, Mogul he replies very calmly: “I prefer to consider it an exceptional eventuality and now I prefer not to think about how it will go, just the fact of having been nominated is a very beautiful thing”.

