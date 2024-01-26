The lost of Colombia from the headquarters of the 2027 Pan American Games has given a lot of fabric to cut from and until the current Minister of Sports, Astrid Rodríguez, the hours in office would be counted.

Last January 3rd, Panam Sports, company that owns the rights to the Games, sent a letter to Ciro Solanopresident of Colombian Olympic Committeein which he took away the headquarters of Barranquilla of the fair ones for breach of contract.

(Jürgen Klopp leaves Liverpool: Luis Díaz will be left without the successful coach in England)(Mayra Ramírez to Chelsea: the most expensive signing in the history of women's football)

The change

Colombia promised to pay 8 million dollars, four before December 31, 2023 and four before the end of January 2024, but did not comply.

Rodríguez has been in the eye of the hurricane and would be close to leaving office due to this scandal.

Even on January 11, the request of 30 senators was filed to summon a debate on a motion of censure against the Minister of Sports, Astrid Rodríguez for “breaching the payment contract to the Panam Sports Organization, which had to be made in the month of December 2023, to carry out the Pan American Games in Barranquilla”.

The motion of censure is an “instrument of political control that allows ministers to be removed from office and ends up drawing attention to an official who is not fulfilling or who has rejected his or her duties,” warns uniandes.edu.co

It would be the first time in the country that this instrument for a Minister to leave office was successful. And while that happens and the country maintains a glimmer of hope to recover the headquarters, there is already talk of the possible replacement of Rodríguez.

Bogotá March 8, 2023. The Minister of Sports, Astrid Rodriguez in an interview for El Tiempo. See also A worker is rescued after falling into a canal while transporting boxes in Totana Photo: César Melgarejo / El Tiempo

First, the possible arrival to the portfolio of Jorge Iván Ospina, from Cali, and the Olympic medalist Helmut Bellingrodtfrom Barranquilla.

In the last few hours the name of Lina María Barrera Rueda, who knows the ministry, since she held the position of vice minister in the period of Ernesto Lucena.

Barrera Rueda was born in San Gil, Santander, and is a professional in business administration from the Autonomous University of Bucaramanga. In addition, she has a Master's Degree in Business from the Sergio Arboleda University and two specializations, one in Strategic Market Management from the Autonomous University of Bucaramanga and another in Insurance from the Externado University of Colombia.

Minister Astrid Rodríguez and Mayor Jaime Pumarejo received the Pan-American flag. Photo: Barranquilla Mayor's Press

With more than 15 years of professional experience, he was Representative to the Chamber for the department of Santander for two periods (2010-2014 and 2014-2018) and deputy manager of the Adaptation Fund of the Ministry of Financeamong his most recent positions.

Likewise, she was elected representative to the Chamber for the Department of Santander for the period 2010-2014 and 2014-2018.

He has stood out because he is inclined towards planning, organization and successful results, which has allowed him to perform well in his professional career.

Currently, Barrera serves as the general manager of ENTerritorioCo.

(Colombia National Team: new and controversial details of the shirt for the Copa América)

Sports