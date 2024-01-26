













This takes inspiration from other expansions, such as Hidden Destinies and Bright Destinies, and marks the return of shiny or shiny Pokémon. Those who will appear are none other than those from the Paldea region and more than 130 will be available.

Thus, trainers will be able to collect them and fight against these creatures in Pokémon TCG; Among them are shiny versions of Pikachu, Ceruledge, Tinkaton, Dondozo, Tatsugiri and many more.

We recommend: Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple presents its new Temporal Forces expansion.

The Scarlet and Purple-Paldea Fates expansion also introduces ex-Teracrystal pokémon (Charizard, Forretress, and Espathra), as well as ex-pokémon from the past and future. Some shiny monsters will appear on expanded illustration cards.

Fountain: The Pokémon Company.

But not only that, since certain ex Pokémon will appear on Hyper Rare rarity cards. The following are the packages that are available for Pokémon TCG from the Scarlet and Purple expansion – Paldea's Fates:

Scarlet and Purple Elite Trainer Box – Paldea Fates: Includes nine booster packs, Shiny Mimikyu promo card with Rare Illustration rarity, and various accessories.

Collection with special Scarlet and Purple Sticker – Paldea Fates: includes three booster packs, a promotion card from Fidough, Maschiff or Shiny Greavard, and a sticker for laptops and other devices.

The Pokémon Company also tells us that other products from this Pokémon TCG expansion are on the way and they are the following:

Scarlet and Purple Mini Tin – Paldea Fates: Comes with two booster packs, a sticker sheet, and an artwork card to match the Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen, or Flamigo tin.

Scarlet and Purple Tin – Paldea's Fates: brings four booster packs and a promotional card of an ex Shiny Pokémon starring Charizard ex Teracrystal, ex Longfang or ex Ferrodada.

Fountain: The Pokémon Company.

Premium Collection of Scarlet and Purple – Paldea Fates: includes eight booster packs, two Shiny Pokémon promo cards, one Shiny Meowscarada, Shiny Skeledirge, or Shiny Quaquaval, and a large promo card of the corresponding Shiny Former Pokémon. and a three-card display with matching base.

Fountain: The Pokémon Company.

All of the upcoming items mentioned above will do so on February 9, 2024. As for the Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Purple – Paldea Fates booster pack bundle, it comes out on February 23 and will bring six.

Apart from Pokémon TCG we have more geek information in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

