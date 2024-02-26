by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 2024, here we go: the Minardi grid

Now yes, there is very little left until the start of the 2024 season. After the presentation of the cars and the first (and unfortunately only) winter tests, it is time for the first real feedback, where the chatter will be zero and it will be necessary to bring the points home.

From the tests it seems that the Verstappen-Red Bull package is still ahead. THE long runs last week they were sensational in terms of quality and consistency; they will not represent a certainty, but a very solid starting point. Also considering the class of the Dutchman, it is normal to consider them as the natural favourites. Which is what Gian Carlo Minardi also does.

Minardi's words

“At the moment the favorite remains Verstappen, then the others will get busy. The Dutchman has a slight advantage that comes from a season in which we didn't even know his potential. There are 24 GPs to go and hopefully it won't be a monotonous championshipI hope that the pursuers have found, in whole or in part, a competitiveness that can put Red Bull in difficulty“, these are the words of Minardi a Italpress.

In short, the prediction on the favorite is obvious. But this does not mean that the Red Bull-Verstappen package wins “in carriage” as in 2023. According to Minardi, it could be a much more competitive championship: “From these first tests, Red Bull is the car to beat, also because it had an advantage that is difficult to overcome in just three months. However, there are some positive signs from some teams with an approach to the performance of Red Bull. For example, I am favorably impressed by Carlos Sainz's long runs both in terms of lap time and tire wear. Vestappen made an impressive simulation, but compared to last year, a more competitive championship can be expected“.