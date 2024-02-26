Santiago Giménez was Feyenoord's weapon for a long time, but the Mexican striker has lost it for a while. The lack of goals and his limited contribution to the game are concerns. “Where everything worked before and now little, he will be in between in terms of level.”
Mikos Gouka
Latest update:
17:33
