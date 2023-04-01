The beaches of Michoacan are ready to receive tourists in Easteras reported by the Michoacán Ministry of Health (SSM) through the State Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Coepris). the 12 beaches of the state They have good water quality. and are considered safe for recreational use during the holiday season.

The analyzes carried out by the Coepris indicate that the water contamination indicator is below the maximum limit of 200 enterococci in 100 milliliters of water. This result ensures that the water quality It is optimal to enjoy a bath in the sea.

According to the head of Coepris, Hebert Flores Leal, the beaches of Michoacan they have maintained a good quality historically. This allows promoting national and international tourism and, in turn, favors the economy of the state.

The beaches of Nexpa, Maruata, Bucerías Lighthouse, Las Brisas, San Juan de Alima, Boca de Apiza, Playa Jardín, Playa Azul, Las Peñas, Chuquiapan and La Soledad They were analyzed to determine their safety and quality. All of them have passed the water quality tests and are ready to receive visitors in Easter.

It is important to note that at the national level, Cofepris certifies 286 beaches throughout the country for recreational use during the Easter holidays. This fact guarantees the health of tourists and visitors throughout the Mexican territory. So if you are looking for a beach destination for your next vacations, the beaches of Michoacán are an excellent option. To enjoy!