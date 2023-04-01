The death toll from landslides in the city of Alosi, southern Ecuador, has risen to 23, while rescue teams continue to search for missing persons.
The authorities reported that landslides affected about 850 people and destroyed 57 buildings, and the number of deaths is increasing gradually as rescue groups reach more homes buried by landslides.
It indicated that at least 67 people are still missing, while the number of injured has reached 38.
