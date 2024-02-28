In 2024, Michelin celebrates i 70 years of the Michelin Guide Italy in a year full of great news for the French tire giant, founded in 1889 by Michelin brothers Édouard and André in Clermont-Ferrand, France, which was a pioneer in the development of bicycle and car tires and has always been a world leader in tire technology tyreswith a constant commitment to innovation.

Numerous activities are planned during 2024, from the launch of new tyres together with two important news regarding its prestigious Guides: the introduction of Michelin key for the best hotels and the publication of the 70th edition of the Michelin Guide Italy.

They are well 10 new tyres which will be presented starting from March, one for cars, three for motorbikes and six for bicycles. Among the new features, we include previews of the new models Power 6, Power GP2 and Anakee Road for motorbikes, already shown at EICMA.

The innovation does not only concern tires, but also the Michelin Guides: the Italian selection of hotels which is assigned for the first time Michelin key. This new recognition, presented in October 2023 and introduced in 8 countries, including Italy, aims to highlight to users facilities with a distinctive style, high level of comfort and excellent service. The updated selection, already available on the free Michelin Guide app, includes a new pictogram to help travelers plan their itineraries.

In the 1950s, the economic miracle led Italy towards a rapid transformation in the individual transport sector, thanks to the introduction of accessible cars and highway expansion. Seventy years after this unprecedented boom that changed the country, the Michelin Guide Italylaunched in 1956 and originally in 1900 as a booklet to list services such as tire shops, distributors and hotels, it has become an important travel companion and a point of reference between past, present and future.

Like tyres, the Michelin Guide has evolved over the years, becoming more and more technological and digital, in line with the company's commitment to sustainability and improving people's mobility. Michelin began addressing sustainability over 30 years ago, developing the first green tire in 1992.

Michelin Italia has introduced theCertificate for Sustainable Management of tires for heavy vehicle fleets, with the aim of involving and inspiring partners in the mobility sector, giving visibility to companies that manage tires in a sustainable way to contribute to greener, safer and more profitable mobility. Similarly, in 2020 the Michelin Green Star in the Michelin Guide, to highlight the restaurants most active in sustainability and to increase attention on this issue in the restaurant sector.

The criteria for obtaining the Green Star they include practices such as the self-production of raw materials, support for local producers, reduction of energy impact and food waste, as well as initiatives to support the territory and society, considering both environmental and social sustainability.

