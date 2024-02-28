Ice hockey | HIFK's power forward squatted at Pelicans' point: “Hold on to the shirt and waved his hand”

HIFK convincingly beat Pelicans 6–1. The hero of the evening was Iiro Pakarinen.

On Wednesday Seen at the ice rink in Helsinki Iiro Pakarinen, 32, show. Known as a hard worker and a tireless driller, the Savoan jässikka sank the Pelicans with his three goals and increased his goal balance this season to 17 hits already.

Pakarinen is warming up again towards the decisive moments of the season. Last season, too, he suffered a severe blow just before spring.

In the playoffs, he scored seven goals in 12 matches.

Now he is in a wild mood again. This was Pakarinen's second hat trick in February. He fouled the net three times also in Hämeenlinna a couple of weeks ago.

Can Pakaris be called the man of spring already?

“Spring is not very far yet. Now it happened to hit this month”, Pakarinen laughs.

HIFK has recently been stout at the start of matches. So again. Pakarinen shot the puck into the net after only 34 seconds on the counterattack.

“Such a quick finish gives a boost to myself and the whole team. We talked about how the beginnings of the matches have not been very good against the Pelicans this season. Today we were on top of the game,” Pakarinen says.

“ Blood must have thought I drove over the keeper on purpose and caught it. But it wasn't meant to really beat the crap out of you

Pelicans' Ben Blood watched from the sidelines, while HIFK's Iiro Pakarinen scored his team's fourth goal.

HIFK's second goal was scored by Antti Pihlström underpowered in time 10:44. Pelicans had thus drifted to a two-goal runaway after about ten minutes of the game, but a couple of minutes later got into the game with a stroke of luck.

HIFK goalkeeper Roope Taponen started to stop the ränni puck, but the player bounced in front of the goal with a classic “court master's special”. Canadian forward Nathan Schnarr was allowed to push the puck into an empty goal.

Pakarinen the second goal broke the Pelicans' spine, because before that Pakarinen squatted the Lahti scraps Ben Blood.

Blood first rammed Pakarinen's Lahte team's goalkeeper Johan Gustafsson on and then started to retrace from Pakari.

“I shot the puck, and in my own opinion I was already turning away from the situation. Blood then gave a little nudge, and I derailed towards the Pelicans' basket. Blood must have thought I drove over the keeper on purpose and caught it. But it wasn't intended to really beat the crap out of you,” says Pakarinen.

“Then I didn't have time to do anything. Blood held onto my jersey and waved. I didn't even manage to get up.”

Blood got two minutes, Pakarinen survived without a freeze. During Blood's ice-out, Pakarinen then nailed the puck into the net at the end of a nice pattern. It was a blunt receipt.

At the end of the second period, Pakarinen still rushed through from the wing, misled the Swedish goalkeeper and floated the puck into the net. The performance was the solution of a player playing with great confidence.

HIFK has gotten into a strong spring mood. Out of the last seven matches, the Helsinki team has lost only one, that too after a decent performance away from Tappara.

“We haven't made any big gameplay changes. We have gained more presence and self-discipline. Through the wins, we have been freed”, analyzes Pakarinen.

The defeat of the Pelicans left a particularly good taste in HIFK's camp, as the teams may very well meet in the quarterfinals. HIFK is sixth in the league table, Pelicans third.

On the rise: Iiro Pakarinen's goal pace. He scored his second hat trick in a short time.

In the invoice: HIFK's scoring problems. HIFK has suffered from inefficiency throughout the season, but now the net is swinging.

SM League on Wednesday:

HIFK–Pelicans 6–1 (2–1, 2–0, 2–0)

KalPa–TPS 9–1 (3–0, 4–1, 2–0)

Lock–HPK 3–0 (1–0, 1–0, 1–0)

Kärpät–SaiPa 5–1 (3–0, 2–1, 0–0)

KooKoo–Tappara and. 2–3 (1–2, 0–0, 1–0, 0–1)