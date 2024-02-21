For quite a few years now, people have been waiting for a single video game for Nintendo Switch, we are clearly talking about Metroid Prime 4, which was announced during the E3 2017 livestream, in which we saw some other titles that have been appearing in the hybrid for quite some time. For a long time there was no further news about it, beyond what was related to the restart of its development, but it seems that the deep silence would end very soon.

As mentioned by Jeff Grubba journalist who was right to talk about the launch before Epic Mickey Rebrushed, mentioned that the person who informed him about this game has also mentioned that the long-awaited game of Samus Aran in the first person it would arrive this same year. However, this was mentioned some time ago, and it was before the rumor became known that Switch 2 would be reaching now 2025 due to an internal delay that is intended to accumulate games.

So, it is possible that this title will be released until next year, given that it is planned to be released along with the company's new console, which has not been given any signs of existence, much less what kind of games it will be. to run, whether on cartridges or discs. Therefore, people waiting for the launch of the next space adventure will have to continue seeing if the Japanese company releases more news in the following months.

Something striking is that you understand how amazon, pre-sales have not opened again, so we would be far from announcing until they release the possibility of ordering it in advance. Until now, those who have already ordered have not canceled the preorder, but they do change the departure date always with a placeholder of December 31 of the current year.

Remember that Metroid Prime 4 is in development for Nintendo Switch.

Via: My Nintendo News

Editor's note: It seems like we're never going to get this game, and it's scary that at some point they'll announce its cancellation. However, we will have to wait a little to see what happens with this project.