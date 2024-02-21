Sharjah (WAM)

Yesterday evening, the activities of the seventh edition of the Duo Theater Festival, which was organized by the Theater Department of the Department of Culture, concluded under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. In the presence of Abdullah Al Owais, Head of the Department, and Ahmed Burahima, Director of the Festival, an audience witnessed… The closing night is the Syrian show “Meeting” by the Takween Ensemble, written by Alan Knapp, directed by Orwa Al-Arabi, and performed by Rana Al-Halabi and Aya Mahmoud.

The work tells the story of a meeting between two women, each of whom has her own pain, but for the same reason. The first lady carries the pain of the past, the memories, and the injustice she was exposed to from a man who left her without warning, to meet years later with the other woman who suffered from the same man the pain of the present.

Disclosures between the two women continue during the show with a quarrel, and end until they both discover that they are two sides of the same coin, and in the end they reach a spiritual meeting between them, as if each of them was lacking the other in order to be complete. In the critical symposium that followed the show, moderated by Najwa Saliba, the participants praised the directorial image and the skillful performance of the two actresses.

The festival management organized a tribute ceremony following the cash symposium at the draw lounge in Khor Fakkan, where Ahmed Bourahima presented certificates of thanks and participation to the festival guests.

In its previous session, the festival hosted the nineteenth edition of the Sharjah Arab Theater Forum, under the title “Theater and the Future.” It also organized three training workshops in writing, acting, and directing, in addition to five critical seminars that dealt with the participating performances by analyzing them.

He established the Dibba Al-Hisn Duo Theater Festival in 2016, as a translation of the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, with the aim of spreading and diversifying theatrical activity in the emirate, and extending and strengthening bridges of communication and exchange of knowledge between Emirati thespians and their brothers in the Arab world.