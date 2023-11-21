In a ceremony at Palácio do Planalto, Lula defended equality of conditions and was against associating beauty with non-disability

The Federal Government reinforced this Tuesday (21.Nov.2023) the investment in the National Special Education Policy from the Perspective of Inclusive Education.

The Ministry of Education will allocate R$3 billion in actions to increase access, permanence, participation and learning for students with disabilities in schools. The value also includes the continued training of educators in an inclusive manner.

In a ceremony at Palácio do Planalto to reinforce the policy, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) argued that everyone deserves to be treated on equal terms even with their differences. DEven though there were times in history when people believed in the supremacy of “people without disabilities”associating them with beauty.

“There have been people in the history of humanity who wanted there to be a supremacy of race, of healthy people, of people without disabilities, of what aesthetically are called beautiful people, without understanding what beauty means. Beauty is not what we see, it is represented in feelings”he stated.

On September 26, days before his hip surgery, Lula declared that he would not be seen using a walker or crutch during his recovery because he would like everyone to see them. “always pretty”. The PT member was heavily criticized and his speech was considered ableist – offensive to people with disabilities.

