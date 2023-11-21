Carlos Alcaraz ends 2023 with a bittersweet feeling that, however, will have changed after watching the Masters Cup final between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner. It is no consolation that the Serbian was the unquestionable champion and that in the final he still showed himself to be more superior to the Italian than to him. Alcaraz only looks towards himself to try to be a little better in 2024 than he was in 2023.

He has duties ahead of him and they don’t just concern this tournament. As in 2022, the Murcian has had a hard time finishing the course. After winning the US Open and becoming the youngest number 1 in history, the spotlights and vertigo robbed him of the energy to continue standing on the circuit. He loses in the first round in Astana, loses in the Davis Cup against Felix Auger-Aliassime, and a second against the Canadian in the semifinals of Basel and quarterfinals in Paris-Bercy. His first part of the year had earned him a ticket for the Masters Cup, but an abdominal injury prevented him from making his debut in the elite tournament.

This 2023 did not start better, absent from the Australian Grand Slam due to other discomforts. And the reason for them, the Murcian would later confess, was “not having done things well.” And he wasn’t referring to the track. At the end of the course, more of the same. Blackout starting at the US Open in which he was stopped by Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals. Penultimate round in Beijing, round of 16 in Shanghai, absent from Basel due to discomfort and first round in Paris against Roman Safuillin. Already at the ATP Finals in Turin, mental fatigue. «The year has been very long, very demanding. I have to improve to reach these heights in better condition, especially on a mental level, with the desire to win everything that is thrown my way. It is something that I have to learn if I want to win this tournament one day,” confessed the Murcian.

And being ‘top’ not only includes technical, physical and mental improvement. It goes through a public attention call with which Ferrero distinguished himself in a meeting with Spanish reporters: «The but of this season is that starting with the US Open we have lowered the level a little and that aspect must be improved. You have to be more focused on being professional all the time. We know what we can improve tennis and mentally. But to be a great professional you have to control all areas: both what happens in those three hours on the track in training and the rest of the hours outside. You have to learn to be professional and do things when you have to: train when you have to, disconnect when you have to, have fun when you have to. “It’s been 20 years and we know that he knows this and that he is trying to improve it,” said Ferrero.

However, the coach emphasizes that the balance of the season is very good: «This year we have won the Grand Slam that we least expected. A nice surprise. We have achieved about two thousand more points without playing in Australia… But Carlos has to understand that if you are very good you are going to play many of these games for a long time. You have to accept that it is your job,” Ferrero reiterated in that professional aspect without the racket in his hand.