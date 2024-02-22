Imperfect day

It wasn't a perfect Thursday for the team McLaren on the second day of pre-season testing in Bahrain. Both Oscar Piastri – in the morning – and Lando Norris – in the afternoon-evening shift – in fact had to give up carrying out the entire planned work programme. The Australian, like all his colleagues, had his morning session shortened due to the manhole cover that came loose along the track, damaging Charles Leclerc's Ferrari.

More worrying, however, for the Woking team are the reasons for the problems of which Lando Norris was the victim. In fact, in the afternoon session the British driver, despite the fourth overall time, was slowed down by a small failure in the fuel system, then repaired. The team directed by Andrea Stella was therefore the only one do not reach at least triple digits of laps completed in the daystopping at 87. After two days only Williams had clocked up fewer kilometers than the Papaya team.

The words of the pilots

“We had some small problems that slowed us down today – Norris confirmed – so we weren't able to lap as we would have liked in the second session, especially with a full tank of fuel. There is still some work to do on the balance of the car, but we have learned a lot of things, which is good. We also have a lot of things to analyze tonight and some different things to try tomorrow.”.

“The morning was a little shorter than expected due to the red flag – explained Piastri instead – but it was still a very useful session. We worked a lot, focusing on the set-up and fine-tuning the car. The pace seems reasonable and we are making decent progress with our testing program. Another solid day, looking forward to doing more laps tomorrow”.