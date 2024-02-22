NetherRealm has released a gameplay trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 in which the combat skills of Peacemaker, the new fighter from the DC Comics universe. For the occasion, the release date was also reconfirmed, set at February 28th for all buyers of the Kombat Pack (included in the price) and from March 6th for all users for 7.99 euros.

Based on the version played by John Cena in the film Suicide Squad: Suicide Squad and the Peacemaker TV series, this character uses a mix of melee attacks, firearms, technological gadgets and his trusty eagle Eagly to tear the unfortunate man to pieces on duty, all preceded by some irreverent jokes.