“It’s been sixteen years, I’m thinking about it a lot these days. Perhaps the time has come for some clarity ”: Olindo Romano returns to the“ massacre of Erba ”, for which he was sentenced to life imprisonment together with his wife Rosa Bazzi, and releases some statements to theAdnkronos.

“Life is always the same in the cell, nothing new – he explains – to pass the time I keep working in the kitchen, for the rest I’m doing nothing all day, often in the company of some other inmate forced like me in this prison” .

He is imprisoned in Opera, after being found guilty of the murder of four people, his neighbors: Raffaella Castagna, her son Youssef Marzouk, the woman’s mother and another resident of the court in via Diaz, Valeria Cherubini. In the raptus, the latter’s husband, Mario Frigerio, was also injured, the only one to save himself from the murderous fury of the couple.

But Olindo continues to profess his innocence, stating the same thing for Rosa as well: “I see her as soon as possible. I went to talk to her in Bollate and I’m happy, the thought that sooner or later we can ascertain that we didn’t commit that crime afloat”.

The former garbage man brings up external people, someone who could have unfinished business with Azouz Marzouk, Raffaella Castagna’s husband and father of little Youssef: “I don’t know why the drug dealing trail hasn’t been investigated, I keep thinking that it was easier to frame two people like us who were not very awake and unaware of what was falling upon us”.

The lawyer Fabio Schembri is planning an application for review of the trial in the light of “new evidence” and above all of a “key witness”.

In particular, it was Frigerio’s testimony that framed Rosa and Olindo: “I think back to that man, when I met him, he was a good person, which is why I think they manipulated his memories to make him testify against us, I consider him a victim ”.

He remembers the quarrels of his neighbors, “but that’s not why we thought of making a massacre”, he defends himself. “Who did it? I don’t know – she concludes – but certainly only those who are used to doing those things can make a similar massacre, I don’t think it is easy to improvise such a heinous act ”.