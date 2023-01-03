Tesla lands in trouble in South Korea. The local antitrust regulator, the KFTC, has in fact imposed a fine of 2.85 billion won, the correspondent of $2.2 million, against the US manufacturer with the accusation of not having communicated to its customers the loss of driving autonomy of its electric cars at low temperatures. To be precise, what Tesla is contested is that it has “magnified the range of its EVs on a single charge, their cost-effectiveness compared to petrol vehicles and the performance of its Superchargers” on its official local website from August 2019 until recently.

The zero-emission range of Tesla electric cars decreases by up to 51%, according to reports from the KFTC in cold conditions than how they were advertised online by the same company that makes those EVs. Recall that on its website the US manufacturer offers tips for winter driving, such as pre-conditioning vehicles with external power sources and using its updated Energy app to monitor energy consumption, but does not actually mention what it is. the loss of autonomy at temperatures below zero. A detail that has not gone unnoticed by the competent South Korean authorities, who have therefore promised to sanction Tesla for this. Furthermore, Autonews recalls that the local consumer group “Citizens United for Consumer Sovereignty” had already raised the issue in 2021.

Curious how just last year the KFTC itself had fined Mercedes-Benz and its Korean unit for 20.2 billion won for false advertising related to the emissions of its diesel-powered vehicles. A script that is now being repeated for Tesla, with electric clearly replacing diesel. To date the company led by Elon Musk did not comment the decision of the authority, but it is legitimate to expect it to do so in the next few days.