The meeting of Marta Bassino with alpine skiing it is one of the precocious ones. The merit? Of father Maurizioski instructor who put her on the snow just two years , to then train her up to 14. Originally from Borgo San Dalmazzo, in the province of Cuneo, the city where she was born on February 27, 1996, the blue arrived at the Beijing games after a dream 2021, ended with the slalom parallel to Cortina World Championships and the victory of the Giant Slalom World Cup. But the blue, in the giant, fell at the third gate of the first heat. Now, the goal is to make up for it in the Super-G.