Marko's optimism

In the midst of the enormous storm of internal problems that concern team principal Christian HornerRed Bull has found serenity again thanks to track performance of the brand new RB20which appeared from this first day of testing in Bahrain as the absolute point of reference in terms of speed. Max Verstappen he closed – with the same tires – more than a second behind his closest competitors, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.

Music to the ears of Helmut Markowho was interviewed by the Dutch site NU.nl he did not hide his satisfaction with the first outing of the new single-seater created by Milton Keynes. “We completed 143 laps without any major problems – highlighted the Austrian consultant of the world champion team, shooting a dig at the opposing teams – Our rivals' cars all look like our car from last year“.

Ferrari and McLaren 'nipped'

But the 80-year-old from Graz, known for his frank and direct statements, bordering on provocation, did not stop there, also going to highlight those who – in his opinion – are the weak points of the other cars on the grid that emerged from the first day of work in Bahrain. “Looking at tire wear, it seems that Ferrari has more problems than us again – he has declared – while McLaren seems to have a nervous behavior“.

The only one to be partially saved, in the Austrian manager's analysis, is the Mercedes: “I can't judge them well. I don't really understand what work they did today, but I think they became faster”.

Positive feedback

On the internal front however, for Marko there is only room for satisfaction and optimism: “Max's initial feedback was positive. All the changes I made today worked. The car responded well, it was mainly about fine-tuning what we did“, he concluded.