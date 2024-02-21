Ice hockey | The smashing Jokerit conquered a new city again – Oskari Kalajanniska joined a rare club

The jokers have been a great help to the JoKP in a financially difficult season, which took an important match to Savonlinna.

In his comeback season In the Finnish men's ice hockey series, Jokerit has filled the stands everywhere the team has played.

On Wednesday, the return tour conquered yet another new city, as the Mestis match between the Jokers and Joensuu Kiekko-Poikie was played at the Talvisalo ice rink in Savonlinna.

Jokerit did not leave the Savo audience cold. It already scored four goals in the opening set, and in the end the away team's victory was recorded with a crushing score of 9–1.

On loan from HIFK Eemil Vinni started JoKP with a goal, but his night was only seven minutes long. Two saves were made, three goals behind the back.

Oskari Kalajanniska scored a hat trick in nine minutes. He became the seventh player in club history to succeed in a hat trick in the opening set, reported Jokerit X.

In the final minutes, Kalajanniska struck for the fourth time. Alexander Forslund and Teemu Henritius accompanied both with three assists.

Kalajanniska, who scored a total of 24 goals, is seriously fighting for Mesti's goal crown.

“Pretty well they fell on me, I actually just got poked in. Sometimes it's good luck”, Kalajanniska modestly described her goals in an interview with MTV.

“We scored four goals so quickly that the guy's level understandably dropped a bit after that. However, we made a rude performance, we can be satisfied with the struggle and skating.”

With the goal of the Jokers Ville Kolppanen the score was broken only eight minutes before full time. Defeats to Kolppanen were recorded on the 17th.

A knockout loss the affected JoKP has spent the entire season on the sidelines. The majority of the previous home matches have been played less than 50 kilometers west of Joensuu in Outokumpu, as Joensuu is undergoing extensive hall renovation.

Attracting spectators to Outokumpu has proven to be very difficult.

The average audience has dropped from last season's 1,232 viewers to less than 500 viewers. Most of the time, only two to three hundred spectators have visited Outokumpu.

“Outokumpu's games have earned us a little over 20,000 euros this year. It's less than the Kiekko-Kopla I run had in the Suomi series and in the second division”, sighed the manager of JoKP Jaakko Lipponen under the match.

“You wouldn't be able to run this business with those viewer revenues. However, we have been able to handle salaries, taxes and invoices on time.”

The visit of the Jokers united the traditional arch-enemies. JoKP organized the match event in cooperation with Savonlinna Pallokerho.

Under normal conditions, JoKP is one of the big ones in Mesti. In the longer term, it yearns to return to the main series, which was last played in Joensuu in the 1991–1992 season.

Jokers attraction has been a great help to JoKP during a difficult winter. The previous meeting between the teams was played outdoors in a baseball stadium in front of 3,700 spectators.

“It has really helped. Hasn't the interest of the Jokers helped everyone, right from the beginning of Suomi-kiko”, Lipponen praised.

“Outdoor matches and then this game are of great importance to us. This evening will determine a lot about the result of the fiscal year, but I already know that we will survive.”

The number of spectators for the match was finally announced as 1,138 spectators. Almost all the seats were sold, but elsewhere in the stand there would have been room for a larger crowd.