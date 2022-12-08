Although Mai Shiranui, so honored in cosplay, started in the series of Fatal FuryCurrently, many players relate it more to the king of Fighters.

This is not at all strange if we take into account that many years have passed since the first series without a new installment. The last game in the saga, at least sticking to its canon, is Garou: Mark of the Wolvesand went on sale in November 1999.

Mai does not even appear in said title, which after years of waiting will have a sequel. SNK announced her at EVO 2022. It is a mystery whether or not she is contemplated for this game.

In any case, it is certain that we will continue to see it in future installments of the king of Fighters. He is one of the most popular characters within this franchise. It is not for nothing that he is present in the most recent game exuding beauty and glamour.

Font: Instagram.

She is a very proficient fighter who uses her fans as well as fire-based attacks to keep her opponents at bay.

The basis of her fighting style is ninjutsu, and there are many who say that she should dress more like a traditional kunoichi or female ninja.

But Mai Shiranui is not like that and her colorful outfit has always attracted the attention of cosplayers, so more than one has dedicated a cosplay to her.

A Mai Shiranui cosplay with some flaws

The cosplay that we bring you this time of Mai Shiranui from Fatal Fury Y the king of Fighters it is a contribution from @musclemommycosplays. The first thing that is obvious is that in terms of characterization there are things that can be improved.

The cosplayer, although she has a costume that is similar to the one that Mai wears, decided to put aside the dark brown hair so characteristic of this fighter. Her hairstyle tries to imitate the one she wears.

Font: Instagram.

But the result is poor; If Mai Shiranui stands out for something, it is for having a long ponytail. Wearing a wig would have fixed the above.

This cosplayer decided to keep her eyes blue; but Mai’s match her hair. You can’t see the white topper on her hair either, although it may be a matter of the angle in the photos.

Another element that is missing is footwear, since this fighter does not fight barefoot.

Anyway, there are things that could have been better.