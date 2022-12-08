Very British, nice and luxurious and suicide doors at the back. That can only be one car: an LEVC.

Anyone who has been paying attention knows that yours truly loves the United Kingdom. Not that I would want to live there, by the way, but thanks to friends who can host you, it is a nice travel destination. The UK is also interesting as a car country, as Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​is on the list of many fanatics. The UK car industry also remains one for the connoisseur. The country brings us Jaguar, Land Rover and untold opulence and luxury thanks to Bentley and Rolls-Royce. And then there is the most famous British car that you never think about.

Cab

That is the iconic London Taxi or Black Cab. Of course based on the unique Austin FX4 of yesteryear. After they got very old, this brand new model from London Taxis International (LTI) came in 1997 called the TX1. A completely custom model to serve only as a modern taxi for London, but with everything as the FX4 did. High windows for the best comfort, rear suicide doors and a small turning circle. There was no ‘civilian’ model for the TX1, the only market was the taxi industry in London. Even though the car was custom-made, the engines came from Nissan (later from Ford, the Duratorq that you can know from the Transit, among others). Thus the icon was reinvented.

LEVC

That recipe was good until about 2018, because after almost 20 years of loyal service, the company behind LTI decided to build a new model for the future. LTI had meanwhile been absorbed into LEVC, a special company for London taxis under the wing of Geely (which also shows where the inspiration for the Volvo EX90’s LiDAR sensor comes from). LEVC stands for London EV Company, but secretly they are plug-in hybrids. Nevertheless, the recipe remains as it was: high windows, favorable turning circle and suicide doors. The taxis are also often black with a simple interior, because it has to be functional above all.

LEVC TX5 by Kahn

Kahn disagrees entirely. This company has recently focused more on cars that you would not expect and the LEVC TX5 is no exception. Kahn grabbed a regular TX5 Black Cab from LEVC and added some jeu to it. The exterior has already become a bit thicker, due to rather sporty rims and a real roof spoiler! It also becomes a bit more colorful by offering colors such as British Racing Green, silver, gray and blue.

Interior

The real highlight is of course the interior of the LEVC TX5 by Kahn. As the photo above this article showed: it has become quite a luxurious passenger compartment. The copy with the beige-colored interior has a real starry sky as if it were a Rolls-Royce! Everywhere you look, the hard plastics and cheap fabrics have been replaced by leather and walnut. Many colors are possible, including ludicrous orange. In practical terms, you go back slightly: instead of three seats in the back, you now have two bucket seats. The two seats that are there will probably be more comfortable, because there was now also room for a center console. It really is what happens when you combine the idea of ​​a London taxi with the idea of ​​a luxury limousine. We dig it, although you have to leave that orange dust behind.

For whom?

Normally, the taxis are not for sale to mere mortals, but Kahn does not seem to have many requirements for purchasing their refurbished LEVC TX5. The only requirements are what colors you want inside and outside and a check for £99,000. For that money you also have an S 500 4MATIC in the UK, but bare. The choice is yours.

