The Sonoran singer Luis R. Conriquez He reappears on social networks to talk about the problems he has had with his ex-partner Karen Karo, this after 'disputes and arguments' inside and outside of them, because things between them 'have gone very far'.

Luis R. Conriquez, 28 years old, asks his followers and the general public to understand that couples cannot fight all the time: “When you are not comfortable with someone, “You have to go because you have children, you can't be fighting all the time.”

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Besides, Luis R. Conriquez makes public that his ex-wife in the company of other people they would have invaded their privacy, Well, they went into the house where he was with his current partner.

Luis R. Conriquez. Instagram photo

“I rented a house to be quiet, enjoy the holidays with the commoners, with my current girlfriend, and they broke into the house, they knew where I was.”

Luis R. ConriquezWhen mentioning 'they', he refers to his ex-wife, his sister, their mother and one more friend: “they went up to the room where I was lying with my girlfriend, “When I saw that they came in, they all went at him.”

Luis R. Conriquez and his ex-partner Karen Caro. Instagram photo

The famous singer makes public that in this event he was beaten: “they hit me with a candle, the net I didn't know…just received. “He's already gone too far and I feel like this whole thing is wrong.”

Finally, Luis R. Conriquez He adds that what he says is his truth, he does not have to say more or less.: “I'm not a bad person, don't believe…”.

Join our WhatsApp channel and receive more news about celebrities on your cell phone