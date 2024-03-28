Mafia, Messina Denaro's moves: so he lived undisturbed in the open

On the investigation relating to Matteo Messina Money and upon his capture, new background stories emerge. Not only did it turn out that he was helped by unsuspecting and yesterday three of these were arrested, including a manager who managed the Pnrr funds. But now it has also been discovered – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – that while everyone was hunting him, the boss was mocking them moving in the sunlight. In fact, on the morning of 11 November 2014, the super fugitive entered the UniCredit branch in Corso Calatafimi in Palermo to pay 9 thousand euros in cash in exchange for a cashier's check. Messina Denaro puts four 200 euro banknotes on the table, 45 100, 64 50, 24 20 and 2 ten.

The boss – continues Il Fatto – shows a false identity documentin the name of Massimo Gentile but with his real photo, in which he is “architect” and in the banking form he declares that the “sum is the result of his own work carried out within the retail sale of clothing“. With a simple signature self-laundering it's done. They seized his assets, sealed those of his family members and frontmen, yet the boss managed to reintroduce illicit proceeds in the legal circuit, so much so as to use the sum for pay off the purchase of a Fiat 500which – concludes IL Fatto – he would have gone to pick up at the car showroom in Partinico.