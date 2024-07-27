NY.– It sounded like a story straight out of a drug thriller: One of Mexico’s biggest drug lords was smuggled onto a plane, crossed the border and introduced to U.S. federal agents by the son of his former partner in crime.

As unlikely as it may seem, that’s exactly what appears to have happened Thursday night, when a turboprop Beechcraft King Air landed at a small municipal airport outside El Paso, and out stepped one of Mexico’s most wanted men: Ismael Zambada Garcia, a founder of the notorious Sinaloa cartel.

Mr Zambada Garcia, known as El Mayo, had eluded capture by Mexican and US authorities for decades, living a life of luxurious simplicity in the mountains of Sinaloa, despite a US$15 million reward on his head.

But in the end, according to US authorities, he was betrayed by an unlikely enemy: a son of his closest criminal ally, Joaquín Guzmán Loera, the infamous drug lord known as El Chapo, now serving a life sentence in a US federal prison.

El Chapo’s son, Joaquin Guzman Lopez, tricked Mr. Zambada Garcia into getting on the plane, American authorities said, telling him they were going to look at real estate in northern Mexico. The old man had no idea he was actually headed to Texas, where he would fall into the hands of American agents who had long been tracking him.

The dramatic cross-border escape came after years of discreet contacts between Guzmán López and a small team of U.S. law enforcement agents from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security who had doggedly pursued him, his three brothers and Zambada García following Guzmán Loera’s landmark conviction for drug conspiracy five years ago.

It is not clear at this point to what extent law enforcement officials shaped or directed the events that unfolded on Thursday, but they were aware that Mr. Zambada García was on the plane as it approached the U.S. border, according to two people familiar with the matter.

In the end, whatever role they played, the U.S. agents got what they wanted: They arrested a high-profile criminal target who had eluded capture and who they had long doubted Mexican authorities could — or would — secure for them.

Almost immediately, the two arrests unleashed a torrent of questions in Mexico, where the government said it had played no role and knew nothing until the U.S. Embassy called with the news that Mr. Zambada García and Mr. Guzmán López were in custody.

Questioned by reporters Friday morning, Mexican Security Secretary Rosa Icela Rodriguez said the government did not know whether the arrest was part of a deal with U.S. prosecutors.

“It’s part of the investigation, whether it was a capture or a surrender,” Rodriguez said. “That’s part of what the U.S. government will have to explain.”

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said his administration expects the US government to give a “full report” on how the arrests were carried out – including whether there was a prior agreement with Mr Zambada García or Mr Guzmán López.

“There is no mistrust,” he added. “What we have always asked for is respect.”

There has been no formal request for extradition for Zambada Garcia, who has been indicted in the United States for more than two decades on overlapping drug conspiracy charges in several states. And while U.S. authorities have been unable to catch him inside Mexico, even with the help of elite Mexican Navy troops, they have come close to doing so on several occasions in recent years.

By tricking Mr. Zambada García into boarding the plane, Mr. Guzmán López offered the Americans the reward they had long sought. And in doing so, he may also have increased his own chances of securing a favorable deal for himself and his closest brother, Ovidio Guzmán López, who was already in U.S. federal custody.

Mr. Zambada Garcia waived his personal appearance Friday at a hearing in U.S. District Court in El Paso, pleading not guilty to drug conspiracy charges through a lawyer. He remained in custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for July 31.

Guzman Lopez is expected to appear for his own initial hearing in U.S. District Court in Chicago on Tuesday.

According to three people familiar with Guzmán López’s situation, U.S. security forces have maintained discreet communication with him for some time, which increased somewhat after Ovidio was extradited to stand trial in Chicago last September.

While it remains unclear what effect that approach had on his decision to deceive Mr. Zambada García, handing over an award like El Mayo to U.S. prosecutors could only help his chances of obtaining friendly terms in any future plea deal.

U.S. officials had also been quietly negotiating for at least three years with Zambada García about his possible surrender, though those talks ultimately went nowhere.

On Friday, Rodriguez, Mexico’s security secretary, suggested that authorities believed a private Cessna plane had flown the two crime bosses out of the country, publicly identifying the pilot as an American citizen named Larry Curtis Parker.

He said the plane took off around 8 a.m. Thursday. But a U.S. official familiar with the facts of the case said the plane that took the two men out of Hermosillo was a Beechcraft that had left the airport around 2 p.m.

Reached by phone on Friday afternoon, a man who identified himself as Mr. Parker said Mexican authorities were mistaken in naming him as the pilot who had flown the two men across the border. Mr. Parker acknowledged flying a small Cessna and said he had seen a Beechcraft parked near his own plane at the Hermosillo airport on Thursday.

He said he had nothing to do with cartel figures. “I’m just a clean, hard-working American,” Parker said.

A Mexican Security Ministry official who was not authorized to speak publicly said an investigation would determine whether there was any error in identifying the pilot.

The arrest of Zambada Garcia – long considered the godfather of his country’s underworld and one of the most astute remaining kingpins – reverberated across Mexico as one of the biggest blows to organized crime in recent years.

“This is the arrest that can really shake up the Mexican market,” said Vanda Felbab-Brown, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and an expert on global drug policy, saying it could lead to “a tremendous amount of violence and instability across the Americas.”

If Mr. Zambada Garcia was betrayed, “there will be war inside Sinaloa,” said Eduardo Guerrero, a security analyst based in Mexico City, generating brutal waves of violence in the coming weeks. A weakened Sinaloa cartel, he said, could also prompt the rival Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel to move into new territory.

At least 200 members of the Mexican Special Forces were deployed to Culiacan, a stronghold of the Sinaloa cartel, on Friday to reinforce security, the Mexican military said in a statement.

The arrest could also have political implications, according to some U.S. officials, especially if Zambada Garcia decides to cooperate with U.S. authorities and disclose what he knows about corruption in his country.

The Sinaloa cartel has been hit in recent months by a wave of arrests targeting the organization’s top brass.

In May, Nestor Isidro Perez Salas, whom authorities consider one of the four Guzman brothers’ top killers, was extradited to New York on drug conspiracy charges, part of a sprawling indictment accusing El Chapo’s sons of being among the world’s most prolific fentanyl smugglers. Another alleged Sinaloa killer, Jorge Ivan Gastelum Avila, was extradited last year to face trial in Washington.

But experts said the arrests would likely make little dent in flows of fentanyl and other drugs across the border.

“It’s not a fatal blow,” said Valentin Pereda, a criminology professor at the University of Montreal. “Everyone in Sinaloa mourned the arrest of El Chapo. But at the same time, the organization survived and continued to grow.”

“It would take months of really intense warfare” within the cartel for the world to notice a change in the dynamics of fentanyl trafficking, Felbab-Brown added. “We’re a long way from that point.”