Paris, France.- A memorable event took place today opening of the Olympic Games out of the ordinary. For the first time a multi-purpose stadium was not the venue to turn on the incense burner..

The Mexican delegation did not walk on the Olympic Athletics track, but rather aboard a boat that left from the Austerlitz bridge to the Trocadero, an esplanade in front of the ecumenical Eiffel Tower.

The Mexican athletes, wearing the “Winged Victory” uniform, named by the Mexican brand, ‘Men’s Fashion’, greeted their fans while the Mexican flags painted the Seine River.

After four hours of unforgettable international celebration, the athletes will rest in the Olympic Village to prepare for their future competitions.

This weekend there will be multiple events where several athletes will represent Mexico both individually and as teams.

Before starting the festivities, on our Debate site we share with you the calendar to see the participation of Mexicans in Paris 2024.

Team – Shooting I 1:00 am (Mexico time), 00:00 am (Culiacán time).

Gibrán Zea – Fencing I 2:25 am (Mexico time), 1:25 am (Culiacán time).

Alejandra Zavala – Shot I 4:30 am (Mexico time), 3:30 am (Culiacán time).

Sofia Reinoso – Canoe slalom I 8:00 am (Mexico time), 7:00 am (Culiacan time).

Alan Cleland – Surf I 11:00 am (Mexico time), 10:00 am (Culiacán time).

David Marcos – Table Tennis I 01:30 pm (Mexico time), 12:30 pm (Culiacán time).

