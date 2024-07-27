Culiacan, Mexico.- The Attorney General’s Office (FGE) of Sinaloa reported that the murder of Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda, leader of the Sinaloense Party (PAS), elected federal deputy and former Rector of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS) is based on the theft of the van in which he was traveling.

Based on what was reported by the state justice body, this Thursday, July 25 in the city of Culiacán, the victim was taken by Fausto “N” to the private clinic where he died.

Fausto was with him in a white Ford Raptor, model 2024, at the time of the shooting “apparently to seize the vehicle” at a gas station in the town of La Presita, north of this city in Sinaloa.

“According to the report from the Forensic Services Department, it was established that the victim, named Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda, arrived with injuries to his legs after being shot by one of two subjects who arrived on a motorcycle and caught up with them at the aforementioned gas station,” he said.

“The report of a person who died as a result of gunshot wounds was received at C4 at 11:17 p.m. and FGE personnel went to carry out the investigation at the Cemsi Chapultepec clinic facilities where the first interviews were conducted and the body was removed,” he added.

So far, he said, data is still being collected that may help clarify the events in which the former Rector of the UAS was injured, which led to his subsequent death in the hospital where he was being treated as a result of hypovolemic shock.

The FGE stated that the victim’s body had already been handed over to his relatives after the required autopsy was performed.

“The State Attorney General’s Office is carrying out all relevant investigative acts to clarify the facts and bring those responsible to justice. Given the relevance of this event, the decision has been made, within the framework permitted by procedural law, to inform society of the progress of the investigation, in a timely and transparent manner,” he said.