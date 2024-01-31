In teams like Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid and the England team were fortunate to have in their ranks Michael Owen, a small player who was a figure and scored legendary goals.

However, already in retirement, Owen confessed in an interview to a drama that he has been experiencing for many years with his son, James.

Hard story

The former soccer player says that from the age of eight the little boy began to suffer from a disease called stargardt and vision, over the years, deteriorated.

“The worst is when they ask you if you like football,” the former footballer told 'Daily Mail'.

And he added: “People look at you and ask you 'aren't you interested in football?' Then you have to explain everything and end up in a conversation that you really don't want to have with anyone. When someone comes up to you in the pub and asks 'does your son play football?' You just want to change the subject. “It was probably the hardest question I've been asked over the years.”

James began to have trouble seeing and today at 17 years old he lost that sense.

“When I was a lot younger and I could probably see a little bit better, the fields were smaller, everything was a lot closer and I could see the ball better, so I was very, very good,” Owen explained.

“When I couldn't play football I wanted to look for something else. At first I didn't want to, but now I want to have my own business and support my future family. Before I was much more sensitive about that. I let it define me,” he warned. James Owen.

