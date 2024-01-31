The mysticism surrounding Belinda's musical return has been increasing after The supposed lyrics of a song were leaked, which would be dedicated to Christian Nodal. According to the singer's followers, the issue Cactus It will refer to the artist's past loves and will be a “shootout” for her ex-fiancé.

After 11 years, Belinda returns to music with the release of Cactus. To promote the material, the singer has presented several teasers which reflect a style inspired by the Wild West, with wanted posters in which the artist's eyes appear and men dressed as cowboys. In the previews of the song, which officially premieres on January 31, Some followers of the artist have found alleged references to Christian Nodal.

The clues that indicate that Cactus is Nodal

According to the artist's followers, In the previews of Cactus that Belinda has published on her social networks, several clues appear that refer to Christian Nodalwith whom the artist had a relationship between 2020 and 2022. The celebrity's courtship ended up involved in a media scandal, where he revealed WhatsApp messages in which she asked him for money and now he has started a family with the Argentine trapper. Cazzu.

It is speculated that Cactus will be a lying corrido where Belinda will reveal what she really thinks of Christian Nodal, since in the trailers you can see a cowboy who tattoos the singer's initials, who wears a hat similar to that of the performer. Also A tattoo of Belinda's eyes appears, which matches the one Nodal got before they broke uponly in the video this look is crying.

In one of the trailers, a tattoo of Belinda's eyes appears, similar to the one Nodal got before their breakup. See also Prosecutor's Office opens investigation in Risaralda for National Games scenarios Photo: Instagram @belindapop

The leaked lyrics of Cactus that would be “a waste” for Christian Nodal



According to the artist's followers, Belinda's musical return will be in the style of Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53a song full of hints for his ex-partner. Others point out that she will not only talk about Nodal, but that she will use the song to address all of her past love relationships.

A few days before the official launch of Cactus, the supposed lyrics of Belinda's new song began to circulate on social networks. “In the end there is no good without evil and the pain will pass. I'm back, Beli-k. You weren't what I expected from you, damn, how you made me suffer. What was the point of tattooing my eyes, then erasing them with others?. “I never said anything about you and I left with a lot of class,” it is speculated that he says the song that would be dedicated to Nodal.

“Today I want to get out everything that I have been carrying in my heart, because Therapy helps, but music heals more and in the end there is no good without evil and the pain will pass”, would be another verse of the song, according to what circulates on social networks.