Dead girl forgotten in the car in Rome, the mother’s desperation

It was the mother of the little girl forgotten in the car by her father in Rome who first understood what had happened, namely that her daughter had died of a tragic fatality.

“What have you done?” the woman shouted on her phone as she warned her husband of what had happened. The 44-year-old man parked the car around 8 on Wednesday 7 June a few meters from the nursery where he was supposed to accompany his daughter.

Convinced that he had left the baby at the nursery, the man, a carabiniere in service at the general directorate of military personnel of the Ministry of Defense, closed the car and went to work.

When the mother, around 3 pm, went to the nursery to take Stella, this is the name of the child, she was told by the educators that the child had never arrived at school.

A few moments to understand what happened: the woman, in fact, immediately noticed her husband’s car parked a few meters away.

“Run, run, there’s a little girl who’s not breathing. The windows are closed, they forgot it”: a soldier on duty at the entrance to the car park broke through the rear window of the car and attempted to revive the little girl for whom, unfortunately, there was nothing more they could do.

Meanwhile, the father, currently under investigation for abandonment of a minor, arrives on the spot, despairs, while the mother, in shock, is assisted by the 118 staff.