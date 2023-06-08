Almere did everything it could for years to put itself on the map as a sports city, writes columnist Arjan Schouten. Often unsuccessfully. But now that the local football club is on the threshold of the premier league – precisely by following the path of gradualism – the conclusion is: Almere is past megalomania.
