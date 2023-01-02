Leo Messi received this Monday a signature book dedicated by some of his neighbors from the private neighborhood where his house is located in his rosary beads hometown, before ending his vacation and returning to France to rejoin Paris Saint-Germain.

As reported to Efe Juan Felix Rossetti, The administrator of the Kentucky Country Club, the captain of the Argentine team, which won the World Cup on December 18, received a book in which the co-owners left him messages and greetings.

The delivery of the copy was made privately, through the footballer’s family environment, who sent to the administration of the exclusive neighborhood -located in the town of Funes, in the urban belt of Rosario-, two photos of Messi receiving it inside from his house. Rossetti pointed out that the player will return to Paris this Monday.

“Hello Lio! With great joy we welcome you to Kentucky, our place in the world that is, perhaps, also yours. Receive this book that reflects the feelings of our neighbors, and that we hope constitutes a pleasant memory of the importance you have for this community”, says the prologue of the book.

“Thank you for your valuable effort and dedication to sports, and for so gloriously representing our beloved nation in the world. Thank you for your talent and discipline, for wearing the Argentine shirt with an example, for making us feel proud. Congratulations, Lio! To you and the whole team! A warm welcome hug for your beautiful family”, he concludes.

A tribute

Messi arrived in Kentucky on December 20 from Buenos Aires, where that same day there was a mass bath with the Argentine fans who were anxiously awaiting the arrival of the team after winning the World Cup two days before. World Cup in Qatar.

The ‘flea’ arrived in the neighborhood in a helicopter from the Rosario airport, and several of his neighbors were waiting to receive him.

Since then, the star has enjoyed the Christmas holidays in privacy and, except for his transfer to a couple of private celebrations with family or friends, he has not been seen at any public event in the city.

