The year is just beginning and we already have a rumor that sounds promising. Since Walter White, the protagonist of the acclaimed series Breaking Bad, could join the fighters of multiversus. This theory arose after a peculiar exchange between a fan and one of the developers of the fighting title.

Player1stGames, creators of multiversusthey wished a happy 2023 to all their followers. One of the comments mentioned that he would only be happy if Walter White becomes a playable character. Given this, one of the developers replied that ‘expect good thingsyes. Which has led many to believe that the chemist will be trading blows with Shaggy and Batman.

The one who gave rise to this speculation is the artist Dan Eder, who is the lead character designer in this game.. So you probably have some inside information on who the new additions will be. Although there is also the possibility that he was only joking with his answer.

It should be noted that up to now Multiversus only has characters belonging to Warner Bros. series and movies. Breaking Bad is entirely from other production houses outside of this studio. So, if the rumor is true, it could be one of the first sagas invited to the title. Do you think Walter White would be a good addition?

What is Multiverse?

multiversus It is a fighting game in the style of Super Smash Bros. Only here the fighters come from different intellectual properties of Warner Bros.. Among his current characters we find Superman, Shaggy, Arya Stark, Rick, Morty and even Black Adam. In addition to the fact that over time more and more will be added.

The title launched in August 2022 and quickly became a favorite among gamers. Many applauded how fun it can be and the care taken with the character movements as well as the voice acting.. Although there were some complaints about its monetization, that didn’t stop it from taking the award for best fighting game at The Game Awards. If you are interested in playing it, you can do it on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S completely free.

