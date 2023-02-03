There has been much speculation about the decision that was made a few days ago from the MX League with its good rules, but the one that drew a lot of attention was to lower the number of foreigners in the clubs from eight to seven for the next tournament.

Given this, the technical director of the Rayados de MonterreyVíctor Manuel Vucetich, assures that said measure does not affect his team at all in the competition and level that it has shown for some years.

“There are positive things that have been fighting, such as reducing one more (foreign) element. I don’t think it will affect us. We have been preparing and adapting to the circumstances, the relevant measures to remain competitive,” he said.

Esteban Andrada and Stefan Medina are the only foreign players to have played 360 minutes, while Germán Berterame, Rogelio Funes MoriRodrigo Aguirre and Celso Ortiz have participated in the four matches of the tournament.

Despite the large number of foreigners that Rayados has in its official squad for the Clausura 2023 tournament, they also have players who are part of the Mexican National Team, they are Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo and Luis Romo.

Rayados de Monterrey is getting ready to receive the Diablos Rojos del Toluca at their stadium this Sunday in a duel corresponding to the fifth day of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX.