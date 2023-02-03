The Premier League, the English football league, recently announced a partnership with the French fantasy football platform Sorare for the sale of NFTs (non-fungible tokens). A deal that could be around £30 million, or $37 million, according to Sky Sports.

This isn’t the first big-league sports nod to the digital world. The NBA has already made huge investments in NFTs, as has the NFL and other leagues from different sports around the world.

(Note published in the 1310 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)