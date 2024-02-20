Lady Gaga is coming to Fortnite, having famously once asked what “Fortnight” was all about.

Her arrival in the game marks something of a full-circle moment for the global music megastar, after her social media post in October 2019 simply asking “What's Fortnite” went viral. Five years on, Lady Gaga's account de ella reposted her original message from ella today with an image of her upcoming in-game character model, and the correction: “* fortnite.”

The image is labeled with Fortnite Festival, which is the game's Rock Band/Guitar Hero-style rhythm game mode that launched late last year. Festival's second season kicks off this Thursday, 22nd February, following its first season that spotlighted The Weeknd.

If things work in the same way, Lady Gaga will get a skin in the game so you can play as her, and a collection of her music tracks will be released for you to tap along to.



Lady Gaga's arrival in Fortnite also comes years after early plans for her to appear in the game were first spotted by fans in court documents made public as part of developer Epic Games' courtroom battle with Apple. Fortnite even featured a season involving chrome – during which fans expected Gaga to finally make her appearance – but were kept waiting.

But while Lady Gaga is now finally on the horizon, this month brought confirmation that a long-rumored Fortnite Doctor Who collaboration would not be coming any time soon.