Batman Beyond It is considered by many to be one of the best works of the Dark Knight. However, it seems that Warner Bros. doesn't see it that way. After the premiere of the animated series, we haven't seen much of Terry McGinnis beyond some comics, since he has never made it to live action or the big screen. However, this could change in the future, since one of the producers of Spider-Verse has proposed an animated film Batman Beyond with the visual style of Across the Spider-Verse.

Through his social networks, Patrick Harpin, writer and director of films such as My Dad the Bounty Hunterand Yuhki Demers, production designer and producer of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Versehave shared a series of images that They show us what a Batman Beyond movie would look like in the purest style of the latest animated Spider-Man film. This is what they commented about it:

“Before we showed up, they warned us 'there is absolutely no way we can make a Batman Beyond movie,' but they loved our enthusiasm. We laid out the outline of the entire movie and what started as a 'never' became a 'maybe.'”

In this way, when the idea of ​​an animated film of Batman Beyond, it was clear that the project would never be a reality. However, Harpin and Demers' enthusiasm changed the “never” to “maybe.” Five months have passed since this moment, and to date there is still no clear response to this proposal. Thus, those responsible have chosen to take their work to the networks, and ask fans for help.

This is not the first time something like this has happened. Let's remember that Fox and Marvel were not interested in making a Deadpool movie. However, when the material was “leaked,” fans demanded to see this film become a reality, and today Deadpool and its sequel are not only considered one of the best hero films, but have managed to raise millions of dollars, even with their adult rating.

Thus, Harpin and Demers hope that something similar will happen again with their film Batman Beyond. On social media, fans have reacted positively, demanding that this project become a reality.. Now, the last decision lies with Warner Bros., and considering that they have canceled films already ready to go to theaters, such as batgirl and Coyote vs. Acmeit is not a guarantee that, if this film is approved, we will see it in the future.

I hope that this project becomes a reality, and that it is not canceled. Batman Beyond It is one of my favorite animated series, and the idea of ​​seeing a film with the visual style of Spider-Verse is something that sounds like a reality. However, the reality is that this probably won't happen.

