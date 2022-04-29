If there are characters that are very popular at the time of doing cosplay are those of Kimetsu no Yaibaas are the cases of Shinobu Kōcho Y Kyojuro Rengokuthe Insect Pillars Y Callsrespectively.

It is not for less, since thanks to the manga and anime they have left their mark on the fans of the series. The first one that appeared was precisely kocho and to help Tanjirou Kamado and his friends in a terrible battle.

She came to save the life of Zenitsu Agatsumacontaminated by one of the allies of Ruithe Lower Fifth Moon

As to KyōjuroAlthough he also appeared in the animated adaptation, he is best remembered for the first film. It was in this production that he demonstrated his fighting skills in an incredible and colorful way.

Source: ufotable.

The studio in charge of this film, ufotabledid a great job adapting the work of the mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge. The Flame Pillar he shone like never before but suffered such injuries that he did not survive.

It could well be said that he left this world in a blaze of glory by consuming his own life and protecting the innocent. So it doesn’t hurt to remember both Kyojuro Rengoku like Shinobu Kōcho thanks to the magic of cosplay.

Source: Instagram.

Source: .

Shinobu and Rengoku reunited with the cosplay

East cosplay Double of shinobu Y Kyōjuro is the result of the colaboration fingers cosplayers, @izanamitanwhich plays the first, and @polaris.coswho embodies the second.

As you can see both are very well characterized. Both at the level of the outfits they wear and their hairstyles, makeup and accessories. They are good recreations of both characters, although the funny thing is that the photos themselves are montages and for good reason.

What happens is that the cosplayers They are of different nationalities. That is why it is mentioned that ‘the photo was taken from a distance because we live in different countries’.

So it was thanks to editing that they were able to bring their talent together with this cosplay double. Speaking a little about the anime and in view of what happened, it is logical that not much can be expected from Kyojuro Rengoku. But let’s see if it appears in the third season Shinobu Kōcho

If you want to know more about Kimetsu no Yaiba consult landgamer. We also have anime information in general. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.