The Pokémon Company International today unveiled various details on the new one Pokémon GO expansion of the Trading Card Game Pokémon, which is expected to launch worldwide1 July 2022.

This is a special collaboration inspired by the Niantic game, which also brings with it the absolute novelties such as cards with photorealistic illustrations and unique scenarios, inspired by the famous game for mobile devices.

Similar to the effect given by the use of augmented reality, some cards depict Pokémon in the real world: Pikachu walking with his Trainer, Snorlax sleeping all over the place and more, while other cards depict Pokémon in typical scenes. of the game, like Blissey heroically defending a Gym and Aipom dodging a Poké Ball.

Furthermore, objects and characters from the world of Pokémon GO they will appear in the form of Trainer cards: Pokéstop, for example, as Stadium cards and decoy modules as Item cards; while Spark from Squad Instinct, Blanche from Squad Wisdom, and Candela from Squad Courage will appear as Help cards.

The Pokémon TCG Pokémon GO expansion will be available in a variety of products, at authorized retailers around the world, starting July 1, 2022, with more to be released later.

An example of a new “photoreal” Pokémon TCG card inspired by Pokémon GO

Among these products will be exclusive cards, including powerful new Pokémon-V and Pokémon-V ASTRO.

This is the list of official products expected with the new Pokémon GO expansion of the Pokémon Trading Card Game: