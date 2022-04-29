The Pokémon Company International today unveiled various details on the new one Pokémon GO expansion of the Trading Card Game Pokémon, which is expected to launch worldwide1 July 2022.
This is a special collaboration inspired by the Niantic game, which also brings with it the absolute novelties such as cards with photorealistic illustrations and unique scenarios, inspired by the famous game for mobile devices.
Similar to the effect given by the use of augmented reality, some cards depict Pokémon in the real world: Pikachu walking with his Trainer, Snorlax sleeping all over the place and more, while other cards depict Pokémon in typical scenes. of the game, like Blissey heroically defending a Gym and Aipom dodging a Poké Ball.
Furthermore, objects and characters from the world of Pokémon GO they will appear in the form of Trainer cards: Pokéstop, for example, as Stadium cards and decoy modules as Item cards; while Spark from Squad Instinct, Blanche from Squad Wisdom, and Candela from Squad Courage will appear as Help cards.
The Pokémon TCG Pokémon GO expansion will be available in a variety of products, at authorized retailers around the world, starting July 1, 2022, with more to be released later.
Among these products will be exclusive cards, including powerful new Pokémon-V and Pokémon-V ASTRO.
This is the list of official products expected with the new Pokémon GO expansion of the Pokémon Trading Card Game:
- Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Star Player Trainer Set (includes a foil promo card of Mewtwo-V)
- Pokémon GO Premium Collection – Pokémon TCG: Shiny Eevee (includes Shiny Eevee foil promo card)
- Pokémon TCG Pokémon GO Special Collections (Each collection includes one of three holographic promotional cards featuring full-art illustration of Spark, Blanche, or Candela)
- Pokémon GO Collection – Pokémon TCG: Alola-V Exeggutor (includes an Alola-V Exeggutor foil promo card)
- Pokémon TCG Pokémon GO Collector’s Box (includes a foil promo card of Pikachu with the Gift Delivery attack)
- Pokémon GO Collector’s Box – Pokémon TCG Poké Ball
- Pokémon TCG Pokémon GO Collectible Mini Boxes featuring Magikarp, Eevee, Blissey, Pikachu, and Snorlax
- Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Battle Deck V (includes foil promo card: Mewtwo-V or Melmetal-V)
- Pokémon TCG: Mewtwo vs. Melmetal Pokémon GO Battle Deck V (includes two holographic promotional cards: one from Mewtwo-V and one from Melmetal-V)
