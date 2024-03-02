Through social networks, Karol G please your audience with signs of affection after having gone through a scare in mid-flight, Well, the plane he was on made an emergency landing at an airport in Los Angeles, California, USA.

“Thank you to everyone who has cared and to those who have reported with messages, my family, my team and I We are all very well and grateful for a new opportunity… “God takes care of us and blesses us daily with life and health,” writes Karol G on Instagram.

Karol G, singer of songs like 'Tomorrow will be nice', points out that the incident he suffered on the plane fortunately did not escalate, this on the night of last Thursday, February 29, while he was going to his next concert.

Karol G Instagram Photo

In several news portals it was announced that the pilot of the plane that had taken off from the Hollywood Burbank airport, in which there were 16 people on board, had a failure, but they detected it in time and it was able to land without problems.

Karol G and the plane crew were unharmed, but moments of panic passed; They were treated by emergency personnel and at this time it is not known what caused the damage.

Karol G33 years old, originally from Colombiawho is also a composer and performer of musical hits such as 'Bichota' and 'Tusa', is currently one of the most successful and is touring several countries around the world.

