Juventus, CR7 on the attack and Andrea Agnelli kicked out

The location of the Juventus gets worse after the emergence of the secret card of Cristiano Ronaldo and signed by the ex ds Fabio Paratici. Here is “that famous card that shouldn’t exist theoretically”, of CR7, evoked in the interceptions: it emerged among the investigation documents of the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office on Juve’s accounts. The letter, – reads the Corriere della Sera – addressed to “Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro” and signed by the then sporting director Fabio Paratici, has as attachment “the supplementary premium agreement” and the “supplementary writing“. The latter referred to the second wage bill. In Turin in circles close to the Agnellis it is whispered that the step back from Andrew both arrived after months of comparisonseven thesis, with the cousin John and some family members.

According to rumors, – continues the Corriere – the Andrew’s dream would have been to move into Ferrarithe subsidiary that grinds profit records in Bagbut then the a orientation would have prevailed step aside also in the holding company and in the former Fiat. Temporary move in view of a probable return, if the extraneousness to the legal events involving him is demonstrated. Now the ball passes to Ferrero: has the task of settle accounts of the club with the hypothesis, after a possible delistingto give it up. Maybe just to Andrea, that would be fine probing investors.

