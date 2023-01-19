Webbankir: Russians are more likely to take microloans for urgent needs and large purchases

In 2022, Russians began to take microloans more often for urgent needs and less often for holidays and gifts, writes RIA News with reference to the results of a study of the online financial platform Webbankir.

The share of loans for urgent personal expenses increased from 35.6 to 37.1 percent in annual terms – this purpose of obtaining a microloan, as expected, turned out to be the most popular among Russians, analysts noted. In addition, the share of loans for large purchases, such as household appliances and electronics, clothes, furniture and other expensive goods, increased slightly – from 16.8 to 17.3 percent.

The top 3 most common goals included the renovation of an apartment or house. In 2021, 12.1 percent of borrowers issued loans with this intention, and 13.9 percent in 2022. The popularity of loans for car repairs and insurance fell from 7.7 to 6.3 percent, which experts attribute to a sharp collapse in the car market in the past year. In addition, Russians have become less likely to issue microloans for the purchase of medicines and treatment – the share of such loans has fallen from 7.1 to 6 percent.

Finally, in 2022, residents of the country began to borrow less for holidays and gifts (a decrease from 5.6 to 4.7 percent), as well as for holidays and trips (a decrease from 4.5 to 4.1 percent) – analysts explain this trend military conflict in Ukraine and the economic crisis in Russia.

Earlier it became known that in December the amount of “free money” among Russians fell to 17 percent from 25 percent in November. Free money refers to the funds that remain with the household after buying food, consumer goods, paying for housing and communal services, transport and other services.