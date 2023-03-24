The midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero came out to intervene in the middle of the debate about his call to the Colombian National Team for the friendly matches against South Korea on Friday and Japan on Tuesday, despite not having played with Junior over the weekend due to injury.

Quintero was ruled out for the game against South Korea, which will be played at 6 am on Friday, Colombian time.

. “Juanfer received a blow to the calf, to the tibia, which caused him pain, the junior medical team and the team spoke, a study was carried out. It came out that he had no injury, that’s why he traveled, but he still has pain , We are going to see how it evolves, the medical staff evaluates it. It is evolved, trying to mitigate the pain. Everything is the origin of a blow, there is no diagnosis of injury,” said the coach of the Colombian National Team, Néstor Lorenzo, at a press conference.

Néstor Lorenzo, coach of the Colombian National Team. See also Napoli is close to overtaking but Inter stops him: the match ends 1-1

Quintero did not play against Santa Fe over the weekend because of a sprained ankle. However, he traveled under those conditions to join the National Team.



“He wanted to stay, he even stayed because they had told him to travel before and he didn’t because he was hoping to recover, he wanted to be with us at the debut”, explained the DT of the Junior, Hernán Darío Gómez, to ESPN.

“I spoke with Juanfer and told him that I was going to try out the team without him, I’m going to work with the boys and give him more time, keep recovering, travel and recover over there, play because it’s the Colombian team,” added ‘Bolillo’ .

Hernán Darío Bolillo Gómez. Photo: Vanexa Romero, THE TIME

Quintero’s medical situation generated a lot of controversy, to such an extent that a history of the National Team, Carlos ‘Pibe’ Valderrama, came out to criticize him harshly.

“First is the country, the National Team. But I’m fine. If I’m going to play against Santa Fe and they don’t put me in due to injury, I can’t travel with the National Team. That bald guy is stupid. We’re starting a new process and then he’s injured not to play. I don’t understand that”, said the ‘Kid’.

The defense of Juan Fernando Quintero

Quintero, who has come out on several occasions to respond to criticism against him on social networks, did not remain silent this time either. In a post on his Twitter account, the player showed the results of the medical examinations that were carried out on him in Barranquilla, before traveling to join the National Team.

With a brief “To whom it may interest !! GO COLOMBIA”, Quintero revealed the diagnosis, in which he shows that he did not have any serious injury.

“By the present method, recent traumatic bone injuries are not identified,” says the result of the examination that was carried out to rule out a fracture.

