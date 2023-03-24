The selection of Argentina He measured himself against his counterpart from Panama on the Monumental field in the first friendly game of 2023.
After having won the world title by beating France on penalties, the reception from the fans was impressive for the champion players at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
In this match, Argentina dominated and from the first minutes they tried with shots from short and long distance via Álvarez and Di María.
It was for the complementary part when the special guest arrived, when Lio Messi put the ball on the crossbar in a set piece play, so that the rebound fell to Thiago Almada to finish off and open the scoring.
Only ten minutes later, at 89′, who else was going to appear other than Lionel Messi. The PSG player pulled out the thorn in another corner kick, sending the ball to the left post of goalkeeper Guerra who could do nothing to avoid the great goal, which became number 800 in the career of the Argentine legend.
Thus came the final whistle of the whistle, with an overwhelming dominance for Argentina beating Panama 2-0. The albiceleste got their first win in 2023 and now they will face their counterpart from Curaçao on March 27.
This was the reaction on Twitter
Tears on the faces of Messi and Martínez for the impressive reception from the Argentine fans.
The madness at the moment the Argentine anthem was sung.
The family of the Argentine star was present to enjoy this moment.
Everyone to stop Messi.
The great goal that Lio Messi was close to scoring, the same one that Thiago Almada took advantage of to open the scoring.
Messi’s celebration of the great goal that represents number 800 in his entire football career.
