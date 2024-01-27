Without Jurgen Klopp, that he will stop coaching Liverpool at the end of the season, the coach of his rival Manchester City, Josep Guardiolaconsiders that he will “sleep better”, in a joking allusion before praising the “best rival” of his career.

“I'm going to sleep better!” he responded at a press conference after City's 1-0 victory at the stadium. Tottenham in the round of 32 of the English Cup. Klopp's departure from Liverpool in June was announced by surprise this Friday.

What he said

“The eve of the games against Liverpool has always been a nightmare. Of course, I will miss him. I was surprised by the news, like everyone else,” he commented.

Guardiola.

Klopp's Liverpool, in office since October 2015, has been the biggest rival in recent years to Guardiola's Manchester City, who arrived at that club at the beginning of the 2016-2017 season.

“We cannot define our period here without him, without Liverpool. He is the best rival I have had in my life,” said Guardiola, remembering that in previous years they had faced each other in the Bundesliga, he with Bayern Munich and Klopp with him Borussia Dortmund.

“The Premier League will miss him, it will miss his charismatic personality, the way his team plays,” added Guardiola, who wished him “the best.” “Football needs coaches and personalities like him,” he said.

