Gisela Valcárcel, one of the most important hosts on Peruvian TV, recently had her birthday and celebrated it accompanied by her loved ones. On her social networks, the popular 'Señorito' She shared with her followers some videos of this special day for her and, in one of these publications, you can see her daughter Ethel Pozo arriving home with an unexpected gift for his mother. The main figure of 'The Big Show' was very excited and she could not hide her happiness.

What message did Ethel Pozo dedicate to Gisela Valcárcel?

Last Friday, January 26, Gisela Valcárcel celebrated another year of life and the messages for her birthday were immediate. One of the people who dedicated some tender words to her was her only daughter, TV presenter Ethel Pozo, who showered her mother with compliments and shared some photographs in which they are seen together in different stages.

“Happy Birthday Mommy. I hope that this year brings you many surprises, that all your dreams come true and that love abounds. We love you and want to celebrate your life, today and always. Happy day to the best“wrote the host of 'America today' in the description of her post on Instagram.

Ethel Pozo published photos with her mother, Gisela Valcárcel.

The remembered ex-vedette and businesswoman responded for the greeting: “Thanks daughter. As I told you, God has given me understanding and that comes with peace and love. “Thank you all and to you, my daughter.”. On the other hand, some people in the environment and acquaintances of Gisela also sent her good wishes.

What did Ethel Pozo give Gisela Valcárcel for her birthday?

On recent Friday the 26th, Gisela Valcárcel celebrated her 61st birthday and welcomed her closest relatives into her home. Thus she is the owner of GV Productions He published some moments he spent with his mother, whom he told was “his best birthday gift.” However, she seemed excited after some details of Ethel.

In one of the videos on social networks, the host of 'The Great Show' is seen receiving her only daughter, who was carrying an unexpected gift for her. Julián Alexander's wife decided to prepare the salad that her mother had asked for.

Ethel Pozo remembers moments with her mother.

“Suddenly, one arrives and finds… your salad, the one he had seen in your stories. Thank you. I love you daughter (…). How wonderful, I just tried it and it is spectacularr”, expressed the businesswoman after tasting the preparation that they brought her.

But that would not be all, since Janet Barboza and Edson Dávila's co-worker also brought her a large decorative plate with the image of some fish; since, apparently, Gisela Valcárcel He is preparing everything for his new house.

Gisela Valcárcel received gifts from Ethel Pozo. Photo: Instagram/Gisela Valcárcel

“Gift time. Look at this beauty that Ethel gave me. The thing is that later I have to tell them everything that has happened in the last few months, but I am putting together a house. Thanks, I love things from home.“, he stated.