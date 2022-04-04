Over the past two years, the COVID emergency has made tourism extremely difficult for Japan as well. On the occasion of the closing of the fiscal year, which took place on March 31st, the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) he summed up the last few years, recalling the promotional activities that have kept the communication channels open with foreign countries and, in particular, with Italy. But the question we all ask ourselves is always the same: when does Japan reopen to tourism?

Find below the words of the Director Toru Kitamurareported by the site qualitytravel.it:

“Throughout 2021 Japan remained closed to tourist flows. To keep the attention towards the destination high, we continued our promotional activities both during the period of the Olympic and Paralympic Games and beyond, informing the public through our social channels. As far as B2B is concerned, we participated in sector fairs, including the TTG in Rimini, and we organized three roadshows, two of which in presence in Cagliari and Udine. There was also the participation in events dedicated to consumers, first of all Lucca Comics & Games. “

In addition to participating in numerous events and exhibitions, including the Mediterranean Tourism Exchange (BMT) of Naples and the TTG Travel Experience, an event for the promotion of world tourism held last October, the Italian headquarters of JNTO kept alive the interest of Italian citizens thanks to initiatives such as the institutional blog Japan Nikki and a podcast (Japan Iroiro), available on Spotify.

As for the reopening of the borders to tourism, the Director Kitamura did not provide precise details, limiting himself to reaffirming Japan’s commitment to continue promoting its territory, in the hope that, barring unforeseen events, it is possible to return to visit the land of Rising Sun since this summer. We will keep you updated on future developments, hoping to be able to return to Japan as soon as possible, not just for work.

Source: Qualitytravel.it

Cover image: Pakutaso