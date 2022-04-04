There are over 40,000 students from around 1,800 classes from all over Italy, who today, from 10 to 12, connected on Feltrinelli Live, the digital space of laFeltrinelli that brings the protagonists of culture to the homes of readers and enthusiasts, to virtually meet Pif , live in Feltrinelli Piazza Piemonte together with the students of the 3F and 3G classes of the Liceo Scientifico Bottoni in Milan, and discuss with the writer on “I can. Two women alone against the mafia ”(Feltrinelli Editore). In “I can” tells the story of two sisters, Maria Rosa and Savina Pilliu, who end up in the center of a terrible pincer in Palermo.

A few meters from the Parco della Favorita, the green lung where the Palermo version of Woodstock was held in the 70s, stands one of the symbolic buildings of the mafia. On the other hand, two houses that have resisted the mafia for 30 years. Two sisters lived there: Savina and Maria Rosa Pilliu. Their life goes smoothly: they run a small grocery store and dedicate themselves to their family. But one day, at the beginning of the 1980s, the land where their houses are built attracted the interest of an entrepreneur who would like to tear them down to build a nine-storey building. From that day on, a thirty-year long Odyssey began for them, made up of intimidation and threats, which the Pilliu sisters face without ever giving up, despite the fact that the institutions seem to have abandoned them in their battle.

A special event, one of a kind, organized by Prima Effe, the offshoot of Librerie Feltrinelli dedicated to the world of school education, in collaboration with Feltrinelli Scuola and Feltrinelli Editore, which actively involved the students of numerous secondary schools. and Superiors who will have the exclusive opportunity to enter into direct dialogue with the author, asking him some questions during the live streaming.