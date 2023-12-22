América de Cali fans were surprised this Friday, when their great reference for the professional team, Adrián Ramos, announced his departure on the club's social networks.

Ramos returned to the club in 2020, after spending time in Europe, at Hertha Berlin, Borussia Dortmund and Granada. In his three stages with América (2004-2006, 2007-2009 and 2020-2023), he played 240 games and scored 85 goals.

“I want America to be able to achieve its goals. Today I must make a decision that has not been easy. “I do it for my peace of mind, because I want to enjoy a little of my last, my last years of my career,” Ramos said in a video broadcast by America on its social networks.

“It is a moment in which we must give the opportunity to new generations, I hope they can achieve it,” he added.

One of those most surprised by Ramos' departure from América was journalist Iván Mejía Álvarez, now retired from the media, but always aware of the activity.

Mejía is a recognized fan of América de Cali and critical of the management of Tulio Gómez, the club's largest shareholder, whom he attacked on social networks for the departure of the scorer.

“Tulio, the last one to close the door. You don't play with idols. Tulio, you may be a multimillionaire but you are not American, you are a football merchant,” Mejia wrote.

Ramos' departure joins that of Carlos Darwin Quintero, who left the club and joined Deportivo Pereira for the next season.

América has not yet officially announced any reinforcements for 2024, in which, in addition to the local tournaments, it will play the Copa Sudamericana: in the first phase it will face Alianza Petrolera.

