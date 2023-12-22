Let's celebrate! The 'combatants' They won the last season of 'This is war' after a complicated final circuit. After fighting with all their might, they managed to defeat the warriors and kept the trophy and the desired 40,000 soles. What else happened in this exciting episode? Find out below.

What happened in the final of 'This is war'?

Today, Friday, December 22, the long-awaited finale of 'This is war' was held. 'Combatants' and 'warriors' faced each other seeking to be crowned the best team of the season. Both teams had to go through an extreme final circuit that tested the physical ability of the participants, pushing more than one to the limit.

But, finally, the team led by Renzo Schuller managed to win and lift the winning cup and the check for 40,000 soles that will be divided among all the 'combatants'.

Alejandra Baigorria, Pancho Rodríguez, Michelle Soifer, Facundo González and Said Palao They were happy to be the 2023 champions despite the frustration of the 'warriors'. “Impressive, my boys. We said it: 'The final is ours and it is ours'. Because this is our home,” said Renzo Schuller.

What did Pancho Rodríguez say after the 'EEG' final?

The Chilean influencer was very excited about his team's victory. Pancho did not hesitate to dedicate this achievement to the fans of the program who have been following them since the times when Combat was on the air.

“I sincerely thank the people who follow Combate all their lives and above all things. Also to the fans and the family of 'This is war', today, 2023, we are all a family because of you. Because Combate is cool”, expressed Rodríguez, who had the best time in the final circuit.

